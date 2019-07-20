Head to Head Analysis: Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) vs. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Precision Optics alerts:

This table compares Precision Optics and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $4.04 million 3.59 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR $2.73 billion 5.35 $412.45 million $1.31 34.61

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Optics and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Precision Optics does not pay a dividend. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -8.31% -2.05% -1.01% SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR beats Precision Optics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands. Sonova Holding operates through sales channels, including independent healthcare professionals, government agencies, clinics, and retail network, as well as through Sonova-owned wholesale companies and independent distributors. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.