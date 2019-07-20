HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.97.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). HCI Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.43 million. Research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Loreen M. Spencer purchased 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $39,073.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $39,073.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in HCI Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in HCI Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HCI Group by 175.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

