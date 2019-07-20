HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NASDAQ:BCSF) Critical Comparison

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A does not pay a dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 113.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 3 0 2.60

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A N/A $400,000.00 N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $99.29 million 9.39 $26.65 million $1.45 12.45

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A.

Profitability

This table compares HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A 7.94% 0.12% Bain Capital Specialty Finance 44.85% 7.23% 4.02%

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

