Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Given $27.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 192 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th.

In related news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $68,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $200,022. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.16% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFED traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.