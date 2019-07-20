GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRFS. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sogou from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 819,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.