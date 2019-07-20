Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Greggs (LON:GRG) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Greggs from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greggs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,466 ($32.22) on Thursday. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 939 ($12.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,430 ($31.75). The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,299.54.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

