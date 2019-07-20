Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 19.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.