Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $56,262,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,578.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at $295,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,358,778 shares of company stock worth $57,297,920. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,694,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 92,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,230 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Glu Mobile by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,358,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 36,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Glu Mobile by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,296,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 684,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Glu Mobile by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

