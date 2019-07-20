Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.78.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. Globant has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $109.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $146.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 107,099 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 767,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,830,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Globant by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 258,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

