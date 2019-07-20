Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) rose 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.18, approximately 157,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 41,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNPX. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial began coverage on Genprex in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Genprex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genprex Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.