GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.32

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 1529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Svb Leerink started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. TT International acquired a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.