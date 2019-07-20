Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Get Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) alerts:

GZPFY opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.77.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom Neft' PAO (GDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.