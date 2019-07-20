Garlicoin Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Garlicoin has a market cap of $80,290.00 and $64.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

