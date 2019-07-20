FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Issued By Oppenheimer

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.31. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Shares of C opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.53. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

