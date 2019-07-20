FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company’s brand includes FOX News, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, the FOX Television Stations and sports cable networks FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network. Fox Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut FOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.73. FOX has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

