Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $70.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.80. 141,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.55. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.22 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $207,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 11.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.