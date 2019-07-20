Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $70.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.80. 141,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.55. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $207,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 11.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).
