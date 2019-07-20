Ford Motor (F) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 3rd

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at $498,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,940 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

