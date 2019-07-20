Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLDM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of FLDM stock remained flat at $$11.49 during trading hours on Friday. 433,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fluidigm has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.15.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.30). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 60.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 186,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $2,299,003.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $63,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 784,571 shares of company stock worth $9,449,631 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 3,543.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.