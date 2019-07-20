Fission Uranium (FCUUF) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS: FCUUF) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fission Uranium to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fission Uranium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.31% -1.30% Fission Uranium Competitors -421.97% 44.38% 2.02%

Volatility and Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium’s rivals have a beta of -0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fission Uranium and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A -$4.00 million -34.70 Fission Uranium Competitors $7.39 billion $1.24 billion 9.33

Fission Uranium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fission Uranium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fission Uranium Competitors 520 1483 1564 89 2.33

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 303.46%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 70.56%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Fission Uranium rivals beat Fission Uranium on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.