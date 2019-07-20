First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 598.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued a "hold" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

