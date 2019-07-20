First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 302,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 62,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

