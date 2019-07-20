Financial Contrast: Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) vs. Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hebron Technology has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Helios Technologies and Hebron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies $508.05 million 2.89 $46.73 million $2.30 19.93 Hebron Technology $25.29 million 1.16 -$5.14 million N/A N/A

Helios Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hebron Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Helios Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hebron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Helios Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helios Technologies and Hebron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies 9.19% 12.57% 6.46% Hebron Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Helios Technologies and Hebron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hebron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helios Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.92%. Given Helios Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helios Technologies is more favorable than Hebron Technology.

Dividends

Helios Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hebron Technology does not pay a dividend. Helios Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Helios Technologies beats Hebron Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment; and electronic controller products. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. It provides its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

Hebron Technology Company Profile

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.