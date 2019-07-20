Financial Analysis: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) vs. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBR)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InPlay Oil and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 1 1 9 0 2.73

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a consensus price target of $19.21, suggesting a potential upside of 20.16%. Given PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -11.77% -4.73% -2.68% PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR 6.50% 10.35% 3.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $58.96 million 0.54 -$6.63 million N/A N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR $95.58 billion 1.09 $7.17 billion $1.43 11.18

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Risk & Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. InPlay Oil does not pay a dividend. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR beats InPlay Oil on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.  Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

