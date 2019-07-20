FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a positive rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of FGEN opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 44.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,782,430.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,425,974 shares in the company, valued at $109,096,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $522,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,912.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,424 shares of company stock worth $10,398,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $32,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

