Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $398.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,070 shares during the period. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 45,376 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.