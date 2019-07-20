ExlService’s (EXLS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. ExlService has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $87,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 542 shares in the company, valued at $33,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,308 shares of company stock worth $870,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $20,442,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ExlService by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after acquiring an additional 107,832 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 980,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after acquiring an additional 55,770 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ExlService by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 53,245 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

