Ethos Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ETHOS)

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Ethos token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Livecoin. Ethos has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $668,292.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethos has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00286627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.01486882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00126022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The official website for Ethos is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Ethos is /r/ethos_io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Livecoin, AirSwap, Binance, HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the exchanges listed above.

