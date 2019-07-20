Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.78 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $178.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,979,621,000 after buying an additional 906,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,787,470,000 after buying an additional 408,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,248,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

