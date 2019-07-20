Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRC. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of FRC opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.68. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $79.42 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 10,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.