Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entertainment One Ltd. is engaged in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company provides film, television and music production and sales, family programming, merchandising and licensing and digital content. Entertainment One Ltd. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTMF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01. Entertainment One has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

