Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.