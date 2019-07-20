Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.
Shares of ET opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34.
In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
