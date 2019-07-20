Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Endava by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 54.92. Endava has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $43.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

