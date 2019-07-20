Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EIGR. Citigroup reissued a hold rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $207.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 5,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $55,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $80,130 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

