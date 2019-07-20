East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24, Morningstar.com reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $46.93 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,405,000 after buying an additional 61,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,177,000 after buying an additional 96,398 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

