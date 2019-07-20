Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

A number of analysts have commented on DNKN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $627,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $746,119.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,965.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,641 shares of company stock worth $4,077,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. 366,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,266. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

