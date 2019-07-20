Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €47.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.14 ($52.49).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €48.62 ($56.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.51 million and a P/E ratio of 19.64. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €42.08 ($48.93) and a fifty-two week high of €73.00 ($84.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

