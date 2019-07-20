Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.81. Dover also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.75-5.85 EPS.

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $98.12. 1,184,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,217. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.73. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.