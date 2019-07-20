Domtar Corp to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domtar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s FY2019 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.31.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Domtar has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Domtar had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Domtar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Domtar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

