Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. OTR Global cut shares of Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.29.

DPZ opened at $257.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $231.28 and a 1 year high of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,065,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,206,000 after buying an additional 699,502 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 21.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 911,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 375.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,544,000 after purchasing an additional 690,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 264.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,415,000 after purchasing an additional 349,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

