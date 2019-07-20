Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Trading Down 10.6%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) shares fell 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42, 1,277,805 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 172% from the average session volume of 469,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

In other Document Security Systems news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,002,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,004,362 shares of company stock worth $1,003,907.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

