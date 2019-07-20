Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 248 ($3.24) in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,738.33 ($48.85).

JMAT opened at GBX 3,131 ($40.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,218. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,783 ($49.43).

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,225 ($42.14) per share, with a total value of £387 ($505.68).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

