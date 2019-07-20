Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investec cut Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,502.68 ($58.84).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,851 ($63.39) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,745.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,011 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,510 ($58.93), for a total value of £180,896.10 ($236,372.79).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.