Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Insider Sells $170,445.00 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) insider Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $170,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DELL opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,818,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,960,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

