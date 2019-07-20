Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Insider Sells $170,445.00 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) insider Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $170,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DELL opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $70.55.
Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,818,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,960,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.