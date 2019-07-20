Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Shares Up 10.4%

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)’s share price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17, 2,989,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,534,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dean Foods Co will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dean Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,277,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511,064 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dean Foods by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,866,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 884,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $6,971,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $2,792,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dean Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

