DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Sells £639,492 in Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Donal Murphy sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,951 ($90.83), for a total transaction of £639,492 ($835,609.56).

Donal Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Donal Murphy purchased 2,651 shares of DCC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,025 ($91.79) per share, for a total transaction of £186,232.75 ($243,346.07).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,884 ($89.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61. DCC plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,941.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 93.37 ($1.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $44.98. This represents a yield of 1.39%. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,204.75 ($107.21).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

