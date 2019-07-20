Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.96 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 70,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $227.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.10. Daseke has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Daseke by 447.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Daseke by 278.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.