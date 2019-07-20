Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $231.99 on Tuesday. Daily Journal has a one year low of $192.83 and a one year high of $257.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.11.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 54.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

