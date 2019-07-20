Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $231.99 on Tuesday. Daily Journal has a one year low of $192.83 and a one year high of $257.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.11.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 54.01%.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
Featured Article: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.