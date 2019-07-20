DA Davidson Boosts Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $62.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $218,798.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,159.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 79.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

