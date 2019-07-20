Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) EVP Sells $67,350.00 in Stock

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $67,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sudhir Gopalswamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $66,540.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 9,521,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,527,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,900 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,265,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,292,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,029,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CY. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.85 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

