Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

In related news, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $1,448,141.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,283.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $1,211,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.15. 178,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $116.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

